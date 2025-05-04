Acclaimed Presidio Hotels Offering Special Walt Disney Family Museum Packages

A great way to enjoy the landmark Museum while escaping the hustle and bustle of Downtown San Francisco.

Guests looking to visit the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco can take advantage of a new package being offered by two nearby hotels, offering some of the city’s highest rated accommodations in the historic setting of the Presidio.

What’s Happening:

Presidio Lodging, operating two acclaimed hotels at the San Francisco landmark, the Presidio, have unveiled a new hotel package that focuses on another Presidio offering - the Walt Disney Family Museum.

The two hotels - The Inn at the Presidio and the Lodge at the Presidio both offer the package, which includes lodging in some of San Francisco’s highest rated accommodations, also includes two tickets to the museum as well as museum souvenir.

Packages start at $499, and blockout dates may apply. The package is not available on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, be sure to check out their official site, over here

Previously an active Army base and the Pacific coast’s strongest coastal defense from 1846 to 1994, the Presidio now serves as a national park and is home to The Walt Disney Family Museum.

The museum allows visitors to find animation, innovation, and inspiration in the life story of Walt Disney, the man who raised animation to an art, tirelessly pursued innovation, and created a distinct legacy that transformed the entertainment world.

Located in the scenic Presidio of San Francisco, the museum features contemporary, interactive galleries with state-of-the-art exhibits narrated in Walt’s own voice alongside early drawings, cartoons, films, music, a spectacular model of Disneyland

The Lodge at the Presidio is a historic boutique hotel on the Main Post of the Presidio that’s been renovated into a comfortable and contemporary ‘basecamp’ for adventures in a unique national park setting. As San Francisco’s closest hotel to the Golden Gate Bridge, the modern rooms sport views of the forest, the bay, the City, the bridge, or a combination thereof. Guests escape the bustle of downtown and enjoy nature and recreation in the park while being steps away from excellent dining.

Inn at the Presidio offers an authentic historic experience and exceptional recreational opportunities in a setting of immense natural beauty. Inn at the Presidio’s main building is located at historic Pershing Hall, an elegant home for bachelor officers when the Presidio was a U.S. Army post. The Georgian Revival-style building has been restored as a guest lodge featuring 22 spacious accommodations, including 17 suites with fireplaces. Inn at the Presidio also includes the historic Funston House; a renovated historic officer’s home just 30 yards from The Inn at the Presidio. The Funston House has 4 rooms with original art and the cozy feel of being hidden amongst a forest.