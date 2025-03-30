Recap: "Doctor Odyssey" Boards a Trio of Fabulously Sophisticated Ladies

I’d like to take the time to shout out the three phenomenal women who gave this week’s episode some much needed gravitas: Shania Twain (returning for her second episode), Jaclyn Smith, and the phenomenal Donna Mills. All three have some of the best patient storylines we’ve experienced all season, aided by some great performances (I will be fighting for a Donna Mills Emmy-nomination, I am not kidding). Of course, the actual story of Max, Avery, and Tristan continued to go nowhere.

COVID takes a front seat, yet again, as Max deals with a patient (played by Donna Mills) coming down with the virus. Of course, his PTSD from his time in a COVID-induced coma remains at the top of mind for him at all times, so he works to take serious precautions by putting her in isolation. Unfortunately, the close contact with Miss Mills leads to his own positive test, sending the duo into conversation overdrive in the best way.

Now, Mills does give a smidge of anti-vax energy when she first receives the news of her diagnosis, but her reasoning for her selfishness does lie in some interesting truths. She’s angry about the ship’s protocol due to the fact that she has been stuck in a loveless marriage for such a lengthy amount of time that this solo time at sea felt like her first bout of freedom in decades. (Tell me her moving cabins in a floor length sequined gown isn’t gaggy!) Max is later moved into a next door cabin and the duo spend their time playing cards and talking, at length, about their futures, their pasts, and their personal commitments to themselves. Mills goes back to the infirmary at some point, but makes it out unscathed, debarking the ship in a fabulous red ensemble. More Donna Mills!

Elsewhere, Jaclyn Smith has boarded the ship with her much younger lover, taking the time to experience the week’s “Sophisticated Lady" cruise. Smith is being cagey with her man, giving him ample free time as she quietly frequents the infirmary herself. Lo and behold, she has an aggressive form of cancer that has returned. At this point in her life, after a treatment plan fails to work, she has succumbed to her impending passing and wants to live life to the fullest. She no longer wants her younger man to have to be a caretaker: she would prefer to let him have a gorgeous life and enjoy their remaining time together. It’s not cloying, just wonderfully matter-of-fact. More Jaclyn Smith!

Shania returns to surprise Captain Massey, continuing to prove my consistent claim that they are the only couple worth anything on this television program. Alas, she has more than just her presence as a surprise, quickly revealing to the Captain that she is miraculously pregnant and Massey is the father.

Massey is, understandably, thrown for a loop considering both of their ages, but my god are they not both thrilled. They have their qualms about raising a child and being “the oldest parents at the piano recital", but both are excited to once again become parents in their lifetimes. It’s so sweet and kind and lovely. More Shania Twain!

My least favorite trio since The Three Stooges lurks around the episode, with Max and Tristan both having confidence in their parenting abilities (and that they are actually the father of Avery’s child). Again, the entire trio continues to beat around the bush, never outright saying what they want to. It’s frustrating and I’m just beyond glad we had some phenomenal patient stories to outweigh the bad.