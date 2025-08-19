Celebrate the Birthday of Percy Jackson with a Special Conversation with Author Rick Riordan
The special event took place in New York, but is now available for all to see online.
To celebrate the recent birthday of Percy Jackson (and the anniversary of his first book, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief) a special conversation took place featuring the author of the series, Rick Riordan.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Publishing marked the birthday of the literary hero, Percy Jackson, with a special in-conversation event with acclaimed author Rick Riordan at New York’s Hudson Theater, moderated by Lisa Cabello, host of the D23 Inside Disney Podcast.
- Following the conversation, guests were invited to attend a birthday party-themed reception with food, crafts, and photo spots.
- The event was also tied to the twentieth publishing anniversary of the first book, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, which was first released in 2005 and has since become a New York Times bestselling series treasured by fans around the world.
- The Percy Jackon series is published by Disney Hyperion.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows a twelve-year-old boy who discovers the existence of the Greek gods in the modern world and learns that he is the son of Poseidon, making him a demigod. Along with his friends, Percy finds himself forced into conflict with mythological monsters and the forces of the Titan lord Kronos to prevent a war between the gods and save the world.
- To date, the series has spent over 780 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and has been adapted into a TV series for Disney+, where the first season is now available.
- There are currently five books in the series - Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Titan’s Curse, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Battle of the Labyrinth, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Last Olympian - with two books expanding on the original series, The Chalice of the Gods and Wrath of the Triple Goddess.
- D23 shared the special conversation, which you can see in the video below.
From Page to Screen:
- The Percy Jackson books hit a sweet spot with their readers with funny, fast-paced, smart, and emotionally grounded material. The combination of the respect of young readers’ intelligence while delivering entertaining and heartfelt adventures adds to a growing and loyal fanbase that has cemented its place as one of the most beloved middle-grade series of the 21st century.
- That’s why the fans were upset when an earlier film based on the series in the 2010’s wasn’t executed to absolute perfection, but with the advent of Disney+ and author Rick Riordan on board - the book series has developed into a fully realized original television series on the platform.
- The critically acclaimed series, already beloved by fans, debuted after much anticipation in 2023, and was based on the first book, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.
- Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters. In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.
- Season Two arrives on Disney+ on December 10th.
