Celebrate the Birthday of Percy Jackson with a Special Conversation with Author Rick Riordan

Season two of

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled

The Sea of Monsters

.

In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.