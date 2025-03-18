runDisney Reveals Disney Attraction-Themed Races for 2025 Virtual Series

This summer, Disney is inviting runners to embark on a lineup of Disney Parks inspired races as a park of their 2025 runDisney Virtual Series.

Lace Up with runDisney:

runDisney has officially revealed the themes of their upcoming 2025 Virtual Series.

The 10th annual event invites Disney fans to participate in 5K challenges throughout the summer.

Kicking off on June 1 through August 31, the 2025 Virtual Series is celebrating some of Disney’s most adventurous attractions, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Jungle Cruise Pirates of the Caribbean

The at-home challenge allows participants to complete these challenges at their own pace, where they can create their own customizable race bibs and finisher certificates.

Each race also comes with an exclusive, attraction-themed medal that will allow fans to celebrate their athletic feats.

Let’s take a look at this year’s trio.

Virtual 5K: Disney Pirates of the Caribbean

Virtual 5K: Jungle Cruise

Virtual 5K: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Starting on April 1 at 10 AM ET, those interested in participating can register for these races, which costs $58 each.

Runners that want an extra challenge can embark on the Virtual Challenge: Disney Happily Ever After

Inspired by the fan-favorite Magic Kingdom

For those looking for more information on the 2025 runDisney Virtual Series, you can visit the official page for the event here

In celebration of the reveal, runDisney shared a Real on Instagram showcasing this year’s themes. Check it out below:

Read More runDisney: