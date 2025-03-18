runDisney Reveals Disney Attraction-Themed Races for 2025 Virtual Series
Lace up me hearties, yo, ho!
This summer, Disney is inviting runners to embark on a lineup of Disney Parks inspired races as a park of their 2025 runDisney Virtual Series.
Lace Up with runDisney:
- runDisney has officially revealed the themes of their upcoming 2025 Virtual Series.
- The 10th annual event invites Disney fans to participate in 5K challenges throughout the summer.
- Kicking off on June 1 through August 31, the 2025 Virtual Series is celebrating some of Disney’s most adventurous attractions, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean.
- The at-home challenge allows participants to complete these challenges at their own pace, where they can create their own customizable race bibs and finisher certificates.
- Each race also comes with an exclusive, attraction-themed medal that will allow fans to celebrate their athletic feats.
- Let’s take a look at this year’s trio.
Virtual 5K: Disney Pirates of the Caribbean
Virtual 5K: Jungle Cruise
Virtual 5K: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Starting on April 1 at 10 AM ET, those interested in participating can register for these races, which costs $58 each.
- Runners that want an extra challenge can embark on the Virtual Challenge: Disney Happily Ever After.
- Inspired by the fan-favorite Magic Kingdom nighttime spectacular, this $180 challenge allows Disney fans to participate in all three races and receive a forth special medal for completing the trio of events.
- For those looking for more information on the 2025 runDisney Virtual Series, you can visit the official page for the event here.
- In celebration of the reveal, runDisney shared a Real on Instagram showcasing this year’s themes. Check it out below:
