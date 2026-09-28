Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 577: Go Skywalking Through Tunisia with Us! Details & Itinerary Revealed with Galaxy Tours

Want to visit Tatooine with us? Galaxy Tours founder Davin Anderson joins Richard and Sarah to reveal the itinerary for Skywalking Through Tunisia, March 1–6, 2027.

We’ll explore 12 Star Wars filming locations and three Raiders of the Lost Ark sites together. Davin shares why he started Galaxy Tours, what makes this group trip special, and what to expect from the accommodations and filming locations. We also cover practical questions about packing and taking photos. Richard and Sarah will co-host the journey, bringing trivia, fun facts, and games along the way.

The tour is emotional and incredible. We will watch A New Hope at the Lars Homestead; ride ATV’s and pretend you’re on a landspeeder or a podracer in the location where Lucasfilm shot A New Hope and The Phantom Menace; come upon Luke’s iconic domed homestead at sunset. The tour is all-inclusive of food, accommodations, and tour guides, and is $3,995 per person. Skywalkers can save 10% when they book by October 4, just type in the code “skywalking” at check-out.

It’s also Skywalking Through Neverland’s 13th anniversary! Celebrate with us as we get ready to kick off the 50th anniversary of Star Wars on the real-world Tatooine.

Tour dates: March 1–6, 2027

Skywalker discount deadline: October 4

Tour details and booking: https://galaxytours.com/product/star-wars-tour-tunisia-6-day-twin-suns-group-tour-2027-davin-anderson-skywalking-podcast-network/

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.