Skywalking Through Neverland Episode #582: From Concept to Reality: So You Think You Know Star Wars

Take a behind-the-scenes look at So You Think You Know Star Wars! This week, we’re turning the microphones around: Mike Celestino interviews us about our author process! What does it take to approve a book idea? How do you write trivia for a varying audience? What is the process like?

With more than 400 multiple-choice questions, bonus facts, and illustrations by Cryssy Cheung, the book celebrates 50 years of Star Wars. So You Think You Know Star Wars is available November 17 from Chronicle Books.

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.