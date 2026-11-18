Grab your red robes and Life Day orbs—we’re talking to a Wookiee! On this episode we welcome Linda Hoxit, who played a teenage Wookiee in the Life Day finale of The Star Wars Holiday Special. We’ve spoken with several people behind this unforgettable production, but this is our first Life Day Wookiee! Linda shares her memories of the set, her encounters with Mark Hamill, and being blown away by Carrie Fisher as she sang the Life Day song.

We also talk about Linda’s remarkable entertainment career, including dancing alongside John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in Grease, performing on The Carol Burnett Show, and being a Krofftette on The Brady Bunch Variety Hour. She may have even “Monkee’d around” with Micky Dolenz…

Her memoir, Rockstars, Show Biz, The Playboy Mansion & Broadway: My Best Life Yet, chronicles a life filled with music, dancing, Hollywood adventures. It’s highly entertaining and available now!





Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

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Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.