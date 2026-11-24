Our Star Wars Holiday Special celebration continues! How does a new generation react to The Holiday Special? Eleven-year-old Mackenzie, AKA Macsrebo, joins us to weigh in on her favorite scenes and characters. Which Holiday Special character would she cosplay as? What merchandise would we all create? And will we get her to sing Princess Leia’s Life Day song???

Mac and her mom, Jennifer, join in and they both share the story behind Mac’s Star Wars fandom and what led them to create Macsrebo Media and the podcast Mic’d Up with MacsRebo. What were you doing at 11 years old?? Does it compare?

Then we put Mac to the test with a round of “So You Think You Know The Star Wars Holiday Special?” Trivia!

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.