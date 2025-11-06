Laughing Place Sorcerer's Streak: A Sorcerer's Streak GOAT Has Emerged and Season 5 Kicks Off

And just like that, another season of Laughing Place’s Sorcerer’s Streak has come to a close — and a new season now underway!

In Season 4, Jeremy Parker managed to pull off a three-peat, having won Seasons 2 and 3 as well. This time, he topped the list with a streak of 9 (and a total of 13 correct answers). We're stacking up Parker's complimentary issues of WDW Magazine.

With our featured LP Player Doobie Moseley finishing second in Season 4, unfortunately, no consolation prize will be issued for this season.

But now we're on to Season 5! Our first question of the new season is now live and will remain active through 11:59 PM Pacific on October 7th.

If you’re already registered for the game, you’re all set to jump into the new season. For those who want to join, just create an account on the Sorcerer’s Streak site. Then, return each day to make your guess and try to extend your streak.

Season 5’s prize for the overall winner will again be an issue from our friends at WDW Magazine. This season’s featured LPer is Kyle Burbank — so, all players who place ahead of Kyle will be entered into a drawing to also receive a free magazine.

Thanks for playing Laughing Place’s Sorcerer’s Streak and enjoy Season 5!