Laughing Place Sorcerer's Streak: Season 3 Winner Named as Season 4 Gets Underway!

Season 3 of Laughing Place’s Sorcerer’s Streak has concluded — with a new season now underway!

Once again topping the leaderboard this time around with an impressive streak of 12, Jeremy Parker is the winner of Season 3, and will receive a complimentary issue of WDW Magazine.

Another player qualified for our consolation prize by beating our featured LPer, Bill Gowsell. Congratulations to Donna, who will also be awarded a free issue of WDW Magazine.

Fresh off the Sorcerer’s Streak Season 3 finale, we’re on to Season 4. Our first question of the new season is now live and will remain active through 11:59 PM Pacific on October 5th.

If you’re already registered for the game, you’re all set to jump into the new season. For those who want to join, just create an account on the Sorcerer’s Streak site. Then, return each day to make your guess and try to extend your streak.

We’re excited that Season 4’s prize for the overall winner will be an issue from our friends at WDW Magazine yet again. This season’s featured LPer is co-founder Doobie Moseley — so, all players who place ahead of Doobie will be entered into a drawing to also receive a free magazine.

Thanks for playing Laughing Place’s Sorcerer’s Streak and we’ll see you in Season 4!