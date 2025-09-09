Now THIS is Pod Racing: New Trailer for Upcoming Star Wars Meta Quest Experience Arrives

The game will feature three modes, and hopefully a cheat code where you can throw wrenches into the engines of other opponents

Star Wars fans can soon visit the exciting world of Pod Racing on the Meta Quest 3 and 3S, getting a glimpse of the action in an all new trailer.

What’s Happening:

Fans can now get their first look at the new Star Wars Pod Racing interactive experience coming to Meta Quest next month from Industrial Light & Magic.

Built from the ground up exclusively for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S, Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset will immerse you in an original story set during the reign of the Empire that blends the thrilling world of podracing, powerful narrative, and mixed-reality play.

The cast includes LEGO Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past star Bobby Moynihan, Fin Argus ( Queer as Folk) , and Lilimar Hernandez ( Inside Out 2 ), plus two voice actors from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace : Lewis MacLeod reprising his Episode I role of Sebulba and Greg Proops once again voicing Fode.

star Bobby Moynihan, Fin Argus ( , and Lilimar Hernandez plus two voice actors from Lewis MacLeod reprising his role of Sebulba and Greg Proops once again voicing Fode. Beyond Victory will feature three distinct gameplay modes designed to offer a wide range of play styles: Adventure Mode delivers the primary narrative journey placing players in the role of Volo Bolus, an ambitious four-armed pilot mentored by none other than podracing legend Sebulba. Through a mix of fully immersive VR and mixed-reality, players will experience an epic Star Wars story from a bold new perspective. Other characters seen in new key art for Beyond Victory include Sebulba’s pink-haired business partner Luuda, Volo’s Aleena friend Deland Tyerell, a Twi’lek mechanic named Sornah, and Grakkus the Hutt, a character familiar to fans of Marvel 's Star Wars (2015) flagship and the Poe Dameron comic. Arcade Mode transforms the player’s physical space into a holotable-style racing arena where high-speed podraces are controlled from a top-down view. Each track features multiple paths to the finish line providing fast, replayable fun for fans of classic arcade gameplay. Playset Mode invites players to unleash their creativity in a dynamic sandbox from a galaxy far, far away. Using unlockable digital action figures, including vehicles and iconic characters, populate your physical environment and stage your own Star Wars stories.

Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset is set to arrive on October 7th, 2025.

Now This Is Podracing:

Putting the in-universe activity of Pod Racing into a VR form seems like a natural move, especially since there are many POV shots giving you a feel of the action during the Boonta Eve Classic as seen in Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace .

. It even made it into a video game around the film’s original release back in 1999 for the Nintendo 64 game that was exclusively surrounding pod racing, Star Wars: Racer .

. The POV idea with pod racing was also in strong contention to replace the original Star Tours at Disneyland Walt Disney World

Being able to immerse yourself into that world is an obvious choice for a VR headset and will likely be the favorite of many Star Wars fans.