TV Review: The Ronin Returns In "Star Wars: Visions" Volume 3, Episode 1 - "The Duel: Payback"

Also, Ewoks!
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Today saw the release of Volume 3 of Lucasfilm’s animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions, and below are my thoughts on the first installment from this third batch of short films, entitled “The Duel: Payback” from Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA.


“The Duel” (which was created solely by Kamikaze Douga) was one of the more memorable entries from the first volume of Star Wars: Visions, and not just because it kicked off the entire concept as the first animated short in the series. With an extremely unique and eye-catching visual style, “The Duel” introduced the character known only as the Ronin– a former Sith who now hunts down other Siths, killing them and collecting the Kyber crystals from their lightsaber blades– who went on to have a full-length novel and two one-shot comic book releases expanding upon his story. And now the Ronin (voiced by Brian Tee in the English dub), along with his faithful droid B5-56, are back in “The Duel: Payback,” which also resurrects that mostly black-and-white (with some splashes of color) visual flair for a new adventure. This time, the Ronin must form an uneasy alliance with a female Twi’lek Sith named Aneé-san (Suzy Nakamura) so they can both go up against a former Jedi referred to as the Grand Master (Will Sharpe).

I think I have a pretty good understanding of why Lucasfilm has chosen to launch Volumes 1 and 3 with episodes of “The Duel”-- it really captures the spirit of the franchise, combining white-knuckle action with humor and pathos in a way that evoked the best moment of the live-action Star Wars movies. There’s a sequence here where B5-56 accidentally activates an AT-AT walker while the Ronin is dueling an enemy atop of it, and eventually the thing tumbles upside-down and the duelists are forced to fight on the underside of its feet. To me that really encapsulates the inventiveness that I love about both Star Wars as a whole and Star Wars: Visions as a spinoff. I also have really enjoyed seeing Kamikaze Douga (and now ANIMA alongside them) dig into the well of alien species from George Lucas’s universe, and in this one they actually throw a tribe of Ewoks into the mix in a key role, which I really got a kick out of. I’m very glad “The Duel” was chosen as one of the sequel entries in Visions Volume 3, and I would love to see the Ronin’s quest continue even further in whatever form Lucasfilm deems appropriate.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 is now streaming in its entirety, exclusively via Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now


Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino