Dr. Lullah Puts The Mutants and Kids from "StuGo" Against Each Other In A New "Chibi Tiny Tales" Experiment on Disney Channel
Wait, are all the StuGo Chibi Tiny Tales installments going to have a voiceover?
The latest Chibi Tiny Tales brings us back to the island from StuGo, where we get to watch a new experiment in speed from Dr. Lullah.
What’s Happening:
- A new installment of Disney Channel’s short-form interstitial series, Chibi Tiny Tales, has arrived and is taking us to the island with our friends from StuGo.
- Here, in what MIGHT be the first Chibi Tiny Tales episode with dialogue, our narrator akin to the opening of StuGo gives us a play by play as Dr. Lullah conducts a new experiment to determine who is faster - the mutants or the children.
- As such, we see Chicho the mutant on one vehicle and Merian and Pliny on another, as they race for the grand prize - some egg salad!
- What follows is a lot of Mario Kart-esque chaos, complete with turtle shells and banana peels, as they traverse the tracks on the island, one of which gets switched and leads to a potentially dangerous situation.
- Because of this, the three decide to work together as opposed to against each other, resulting in another test to see who is faster. The mutant/kid mob or Dr. Lullah.
- You can catch the full short below.
- This Chibi Tiny Tales short comes from the world of StuGo, an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- Fans can catch the new StuGo-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.
- You can now catch up with StuGo on Disney+, where the first season of the show arrived on July 30th.
