"StuGo" Composer Celebrates Anniversary of Debut with Special Score-Only Video

We could listen to this for a while

Even though the series has been officially cancelled, we’re still celebrating the first season of StuGo, and the composer of the series has shared a unique new video.

What’s Happening:

The composer behind the music of the Disney Channel animated series, StuGo, recently shared a special video on YouTube.

The video features the entire music suite - score only - of the first episode of the series, titled “Legitimate Summer Camp.”

Devotees will immediately recognize that much of this suite became the basis for the entire series, including an opening score that fans will also recognize as an extended version of the end credits.

The score was composed by Brad Breeck, who shared the video to his personal YouTube account, sharing “Hi Friends! Very excited to share with you my music from StuGo! I love this show dearly and scoring it was a total blast. I got to dig into some genres that I love but rarely get to play with: Lounge, Exotica, Tropicalia, Cumbia, 60s/70s library music, Blacksploitation action, Somali Funk, Ethiopian Jazz, old Japanese Kaiju movie music, Afrobeat, Cambodian pop, etc, etc.”

He continued, “The goal was for [the] score to feel more like needle-drops / library-music than a bespoke score, while still giving it a cohesive vibe. Thanks for listening, hope you dig!”

The video arrives on the one year anniversary of the debut of Stugo, which debuted in January of 2025. The Disney Channel animated series followed six overachieving middle school students who were tricked into spending time at a totally legitimate (it wasn’t) summer camp led by a mad scientist. In reality, she only wanted their help to build crazy doomsday devices and other scientific (or not so scientific) experiments and mindless chores.

Sadly, in December of last year, we learned that Disney had officially cancelled the series, leaving those 20 episodes (40 if you can’t both stories per episode) as what we will get from the series that grew quite a following of its own.

The series still re-runs on Disney Channel and Disney XD, and can also be found in full on Disney+.

Breeck is known for his work on Gravity Falls, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, The Owl House, Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja and his current work on the hit Disney Channel series, Kiff.