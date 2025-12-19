Creator Confirms "StuGo" Officially Cancelled at Disney Channel
I'll have some Egg Salad for lunch today in honor of the show.
While it was almost expected, today we got official confirmation that StuGo has been cancelled at Disney Channel.
What’s Happening:
- Last night, StuGo creator Ryan Gillis took to social media to share that the series is now officially cancelled.
- The news comes after our last update in June, where Gillis had shared that the series had yet to be cancelled, despite rumors that were circulating causing the creation of a #SaveStuGo campaign.
- At the time, Gillis revealed that the decision would be dependent on Disney+ viewing and encouraged fans to watch the series when it arrived on that platform.
- However, it wasn’t until late July, months after the season finale aired on Disney Channel that the full series would arrive on the platform - giving the relatively short attention span of television and content viewers enough time to move on to something else. Other series, like Primos and Hamster & Gretel, had seen their episodes arrive in batches as the show aired. This did not happen with StuGo.
- Now, it seems that months after the Disney+ debut, the decision has been made to not renew the series for a second season. Though, as Gillis shared, they definitely had their ideas to explore if given the chance.
- StuGo debuted in January of this year, following six overachieving middle school students who were tricked into spending time at a totally legitimate (it wasn’t) summer camp led by a mad scientist. In reality, she only wanted their help to build crazy doomsday devices and other scientific (or not so scientific) experiments and mindless chores.
- While that is the basic premise, we got attached to this wholly unique series on a crazy sci-fi island of absurd nonsense, mutants in fashionable pants, a leg farm, a sticker dealing Manatee that babysits, a plant monarchy takeover, a time clone of a secret twin, a sister dolphin….this list can keep going for about 40 different stories.
- In his post, Gillis said “Hey Everyone! Sad but expected news - we just got the official word that we won’t be making more StuGo after all. I wish we could’ve showed off some of the ideas we had in store for S2 (spider jockeys, whale lasagna, electric mouth orallariums, spectral mules) but I feel lucky and grateful that we got to make the 40 episodes we did. Thank you so much to everybody who watched and enjoyed this show! Seeing y’alls reaction to the characters and their caperin’ has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. And if you haven’t seen StuGo, it’s a self-contained season over on Disney+, give it a peep if you like surprising, funny, strange, media made by a bunch of talented, nice people! Thanks again and Happy Holidays!“
- The news also comes shortly after StuGo has officially become an Emmy nominated series, earning a nom for Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series for the episode "Francis Wants to be Alone | The Sash.” We will found out if the show will win the Emmy at the Children’s and Family Emmys in March of 2026.
- In addition to Gillis (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse), the series also comes from Sunil Hall (Gravity Falls). We sat with the pair ahead of the show’s debut late last year to discuss all things StuGo, and the crazy island of wild sci-fi adventures which you can check out here.
- To completely editorialize, StuGo is one of the most creative and unique things I’ve seen from Disney Television - no - Disney Animation in general in a very long time. It is wonderfully absurd, incredibly smart, and just wildly fun. If you haven’t seen it yet, definitely go check it out. Of all the series we’ve seen not make it in recent history, like Primos, Hailey’s On It! And others, this one is definitely the biggest loss personally. It had that 90’s cable cartoon feel, a wild west mentality to push the wackyness and comedy as far as they could go, and this series not getting a second season, while a 20 year-old series gets another is just a reminder of the state of things today.
- StuGo is now streaming on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com