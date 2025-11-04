"StuGo" Theme Song Gets A Dr. Lullah Spin with Chip and Chicho's Help in Latest "Theme Song Takeover"

Now, go watch the rest of the series on Disney+ so we get more fun from the island.

The newest Theme Song Takeover has arrived, and with it we are heading back to the island from StuGo as Dr. Lullah takes over the theme from their show.

What’s Happening:

The latest Theme Song Takeover has arrived on Disney Channel, and in it we’re going to head back to the world of StuGo, with Dr. Lullah’s takeover.

Recruiting Chip and Chicho into the mix, the theme song becomes a dedication to her characteristics and references to many episodes in the series.

How did this happen? Well, these two - one a human boy and the other a mutant alligator - were the first to fall for Lullah’s booby-trapped cupcakes.

Fans of the series may recall that the theme song is a funk-filled number that really only features one lyric - “StuGo.” Now, switch out “StuGo” with “Lullah” and you have the bulk of the new song, mixed with Chip and Chicho talking about Lullah herself, all while Lullah is nearby with friend and faithful canine mutant companion, Mr. Okay.

StuGo premiered on Disney Channel earlier this year, following six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist (Dr. Lullah). What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants…like Chicho!

StuGo is now streaming on Disney+.

Theme Song Takeover is a fun interstitial series that mixes up the theme songs of popular Disney Channel animated series, and centers them around a different character in the show. They have featured entries from not only StuGo, but also The Proud Family, Big City Greens, Amphibia, Kiff, The Ghost and Molly McGee, and Phineas and Ferb among others.

Recently, we saw the first ever hybrid live-action and animated Theme Song Takeover with the various witches from Disney TV Animation arriving at Waverly Place.

For some fans, the Theme Song Takeovers are so catchy that they might play in their head each time they watch the actual programming - looking at you “Bill Green’s Farming Show."

For more Theme Song Takeover, be sure to check out our archive, here.