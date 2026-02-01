"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Michael Vick, Gabourey Sidibe, and More to Appear Week of February 2nd

Plus Carson Kressley, Ben Crump, Leslie Iwerks, Barbara Corcoran, Tisha Campbell, Erika Jayne, and others join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 2-6:

Monday, February 2 - Tamron’s Must-Watch List Garcelle Beauvais and Boris Kodjoe (Tempted 2 Love) Carson Kressley (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Leslie Iwerks (Disneyland Handcrafted; a magical Disneyland surprise you don’t want to miss!)

Tuesday, February 3 - Let’s Get Lit! May Cobb (The Hunting Wives; All the Little Houses) Ben Crump (Worse Than a Lie) Jacob Soboroff (Firestorm: The Great Los Angeles Fires and America’s New Age of Disaster) Brand-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, February 4 - Daytime Exclusive With Michael Vick Michael Vick (Head football coach at Norfolk State University; The Coach Vick Experience) Kijafa Vick Aerial Powers and Angel McCoughtry (WNBA) team up with Michele Ghee (New president of Players TV) to share what they’ve been building. Special surprise from Kyrie Irving.

Thursday, February 5 - Not Playing Games Barbara Corcoran (Shark Tank; how becoming a grandmother changed her and the family medical battle she’s facing with courage) Craig Ferguson (Scrabble) Shaina Rainford (Beauty mogul and former nurse practitioner talks Bask & Lather, a hair growth product sparked by her sister’s hair loss journey)

Friday, February 6 - Be Happy Gabourey Sidibe, Tisha Campbell and Mona Scott-Young (Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy) Erika Jayne (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on reclaiming her story, her sound and her joy)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.