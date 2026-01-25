"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Jackée Harry, Lulu Gribbin, and More to Appear Week of January 26th

Plus, Chris Appleton, Molly Bloom, Jonathan Haidt, Jennifer Wallace, and others join the show.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 26-30:

Monday, January 26 - Storytelling That Moves Us Chris Appleton (Your Roots Don’t Define You) Molly Bloom and her lawyer Sarah Vacchiano (Soft Launch) Kim Raver (Grey’s Anatomy)

Tuesday, January 27 Daytime Exclusive: Jackée Harry (Revealing conversation about her headline-making cosmetic transformation and her acclaimed career) Dr. Patrick Davis (Plastic surgeon)

Wednesday, January 28 - Scroll Control: Raising the Amazing Generation Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price (The Amazing Generation: Your Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World) 24-year-old California native who has chosen life without social media or Internet access on her phone, Palm Beach couple who share how a weekday phone ban has reshaped their family life and surprised their kids Jonathan and Catherine answer questions from the TamFam.

Thursday, January 29 - Mattering Jennifer Wallace (Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose) Throughout the show, we hear from people featured in the book, including: Mother navigating postpartum anxiety Woman grappling with loneliness after her husband’s deployment Young man whose life was turned upside down by family and financial hardship

Friday, January 30 - Behind the Headlines Daytime Exclusive : 17-year-old Lulu Gribbin (Made national headlines after surviving a horrific shark attack) Ann Blair Gribbin (Lulu’s mom who stood by her side through 77 days in the hospital) Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard (years-long pregnancy journey marked by joy, heartbreak and a hard-fought happy ending) 62-year-old man who survived a life-threatening medical emergency while driving, and the stranger who stepped in to save his life.



