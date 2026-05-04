"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Laura Orrico, Cedric The Entertainer, and More to Appear Week of May 4th

Plus Anthony Anderson, Jet Li, Kierra Sheard, Audra McDonald, Jay Pharoah, and others join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 4-8:

Monday, May 4 - Behind the Headlines Sharifa Jackson (6ABC reporter) and husband Jaro (Daughter Arya, finally home after 236 days in the NICU) Erica and Warryn Campbell ( Exclusive details about their upcoming vow renewal ceremony) Brianna and Eric Avalos (Anniversary hot-air balloon ride ended with a surprise landing in a stranger’s backyard) Hunter and Jenna Perrin (The homeowners of the backyard where the Avalos landed)

Tuesday, May 5 - Social Media Debates Nick Leighton and Leah Bonnema (Were You Raised By Wolves?) Can moms wear revealing bathing suits at community pools and water parks? Is it ok to use speakerphones in public? Should you back into or pull into a parking space?

Wednesday, May 6 - We Didn’t Expect That! Cedric The Entertainer and Anthony Anderson (The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling) Jet Li (Beyond Life and Death: The Way to True Freedom; three near-death experiences that transformed his definition of success) Jane and Jada (Jet Li’s Daughters) Jay Pharoah (The Quiz with Balls)

Thursday, May 7 - Amazing Medical Stories Daytime Exclusive : Laura Orrico (Giving birth at 49 to baby Aviana, conceived using her late husband’s frozen sperm 10 years after his death) Mark Mongiardo (Auto-Brewery Syndrome, a rare condition that causes the body to produce its own alcohol, finally proved he’d been telling the truth after two DWIs convinced everyone he was hiding a secret addiction) Sebastien Beauzile (Groundbreaking gene therapy cured his sickle cell disease) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Friday, May 8 - Mother’s Day Extravaganza Performance by Kierra Sheard Over $360,000 worth of giveaways for our audience, both in studio and at home! All-star panel of moms joins Tamron to share the real moments that shape motherhood: Audra Mcdonald Lisa Gilbert Nikki Guevara-Perez De Tagle Nicole Hackett (Mom Brain) An amazing surprise for two deserving moms



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.