"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Musicians 112, Total, and More to Appear Week of November 17th

Plus, enjoy exclusive performances by Broadway stars like Tank, Jordan Litz, and Isabella Esler; and tune in for conversations with Matt Mathews, Emily Leibert, and more.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 17-21

Monday, November 17- It’s Broadway Baby! Tank (Hell’s Kitchen; shares an update on his partial hearing loss) Exclusive Performance by Tank and Amanda Reid (“If I Ain’t Got You”) Jordan Litz (Wicked; running the New York City Marathon and performing in back-to-back Broadway shows) Performance by Isabella Esler (Beetlejuice)

Tuesday, November 18 - Tam Fam’s Funny Friends Matt Mathews (Boujee on a Budget tour; gearing up for his debut country music album) Updates on the biggest names in comedy, including Eddie Murphy, Druski, Lisa Marie Riley, and Lea’h Sampson Sall-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, November 19 - Exclusive: 112 and Total R&B Takeover! Exclusive performances by 112 (“Dance With Me,” and “So Fly”) Exclusive: 112 (Their incredible 30-year journey, their new headlining tour, and the full-circle surprise that changed everything) R&B group Total (Sisterhood, legacy, and the new generation their music is inspiring) Exclusive performances by Total (“Can’t You See” and “Kissin’ You”)

Thursday, November 20 - What’s Age Got To Do With Love? Women dating younger men and turning the idea of love upside down. Age-gap couples Emily Leibert (Journalist; “Is A 23-Year-Old The Solution to Your Dating Problems?") 90ish-year-old Hilda Longionott (Open to dating again after losing two great loves) Heidi Schwarck, (61-year-old divorcee who went viral when her daughter posted a bikini photoshoot of her online) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Friday, November 21 - Something From Nothing Toni Chapman (Signature Cajun butter turkey) Dan Pelosi (Pasta as the ultimate Thanksgiving side) Kyle Banks (performer; new passion for food after a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis; recipe for roasted sweet potato pie) Tam Fam Festive audience giveaways to help spice up Thanksgiving dinner!



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.