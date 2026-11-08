"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Cast of "P-Valley," MAJOR., and More to Appear Week of November 9th

The show also welcomes Debbie Shields, Tacarra Williams, Alex Vans, and others.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Summerdale Productions and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment . Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 9-13:

Monday, November 9 - EXCLUSIVE P-Valley Katori Hall, Nicco Annan, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Shannon Thornton, and Gail Bean (Exclusive conversation about the third and final season of STARZ’s P-Valley with exclusive clips)

Tuesday, November 10 - Why I Went Viral: Wedding Edition Kyla and Erich Thalacker (How they got stranded in the Idaho mountains on their wedding day and were rescued by a stranger who helped them make it to the altar) Frantzcie and Fednel Wagnac (Why they renew their vows every five years, complete with a new dress and ring each time) Marki and Ben Sammon (Accidentally booked the DMV instead of the courthouse for their wedding) Alexa and Daniel Barone (How their rescue dog Roki, who served as their flower girl, ended up causing a viral moment)

Wednesday, November 11 - Funny You Should Ask Debbie Shields (Brooklyn bar owner who went viral after a hilarious encounter with Conan O’Brien on the subway, on how the internet changed her life) Rachel Williams (opens up about turning marriage, family, and everyday frustrations into comedy, with a stand-up performance) Tacarra Williams (Totally Funny Kids host; shares her unfiltered takes on parenting and dating, and brings her Life After 40 tour to the Tam Fam stage)

Thursday, November 12 - Marriage, Money, Masculinity Dondré T. Whitfield (opens up about the childhood experience that influenced his views on relationships, how he broke the cycle in his own marriage, and the lessons he’s passing on to his children) Daniel Oppenheimer, Sarkie Ampim, and Topher Griffin (Discuss everything from marriage and financial expectations to raising boys and redefining masculinity) Alex Vans (Founder of the friendship app Choros shares how he’s helping men overcome the “male friendship recession") Performance by MAJOR. (New single, “May This Moment Never End”)

Friday, November 13 - I Survived: Ebro Ahmed (Incredible story of how he jumped onto a moving school bus to save 19 middle school students after the driver suffered a medical emergency) Britagne Miller and her husband, Jake (Her life-threatening medical crisis after suspected brown recluse spider bites led to an ongoing fight to recover)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.



