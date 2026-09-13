"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Sarah Jakes Roberts, Michelle Hadley, and More to Appear Week of September 14th

The show also welcomes. Carlos King, Tisha Campbell, and Terry and Rebecca Crews. Plus, a celebration of Tamron's birthday with En Vogue, Wé Ani, and more!

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 14-18:

Monday, September 14 - Season 8 Premiere Exclusive : Sarah Jakes Roberts (Near-fatal accident she suffered while playing with her daughter in the backyard and the difficult road to recovery) Touré Roberts, Malachi Roberts, Bishop T.D. Jakes and Serita Jakes (Emotional family conversation about faith, resilience and how the experience changed their lives) Naomi Raine performs “Another Surrender”

Tuesday, September 15 - Behind the Headlines Broadcast Exclusive : Michelle Hadley (A Toxic Love Story) Carlos King (Road to becoming a reality TV mogul) Anthony Baines (Rideshare driver on the wild night police jumped into his car to chase down a suspect)

Wednesday, September 16 - Tamron’s Birthday Show: En Vogue kicks off Tamron’s 56th birthday celebration with a performance of their iconic hit “Hold On.” Tisha Campbell and son Xen Martin (The A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love) Performance by Wé Ani

Thursday, September 17 - Tamron Hall in Los Angeles Rebecca Crews (An intimate look at her life with Parkinson’s, sharing an update on her treatment, recovery and how the diagnosis has changed her priorities) Terry Crews and children join Rebecca Crews to share what it’s like being part of her journey.

Friday, September 18 - True Crime Two women who showed up in support of Lindsay Clancy discuss the controversial trial and maternal health. Aaron Katersky (ABC News chief investigative correspondent) Ayana Lage (Her firsthand experience with postpartum psychosis and her road to recovery) Conor McCarthy and Patrick Rogers (The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.



