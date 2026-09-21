"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Jalen Brunson, Kathryn Krick, and More to Appear week of September 21-25

The show also welcomes Corinne Bailey Rae, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Penn and Kim Holderness, Kendra G, and others.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 21-25:

Monday, September 21 - EXCLUSIVE: Jalen Brunson and Family: Jalen Brunson and parents, Rick and Sandra Brunson for an exclusive family conversation about the belief, discipline and resilience that shaped him on and off the court; his Saturday Night Live hosting debut; the inspiration behind his new children’s book, Jalen Plays It All. Darryl “DMC” McDaniels joins the conversation to talk about giving kids the confidence and support to succeed in partnership with the Brunson’s family foundation, Second Round.

Tuesday, September 22 - Who Is Kathryn Krick? Kathryn Krick (founder of Five-Fold Church in Los Angeles; Ignite Revival) Dianne Faligowski and Gabby Jasso join the conversation. Santi Elijah Holley joins the conversation to discuss his reporting (L.A.’s TikTok Apostle)

Wednesday, September 23 - Play It Forward Penn and Kim Holderness (Get It Done and Have Fun: ADHD Hacks for Awesome Kids; parenting with ADHD) Corinne Bailey Rae (Put Your Records On; Performance of “Put Your Records On”) Kaylee and Lisa Hernandez (Kaylee’s lemonade stand, which raised nearly $3,000 for her father’s headstone)

Thursday, September 24 - Modern Dating: The Chase Tam Fam members debate who should make the first move, the rise of the “chalant man” and modern dating Kendra G (OWN’s Dating Download) Two couples from WE TV’s Age Inappropriate share their experiences navigating age-gap relationships

Friday, September 25 - Double Lives - (TV-14) Tammy Thompson and Bri Coppage, stars of TLC’s Double Lives of Suburban Wives, open up about secretly creating adult content, the impact on their marriages and families, and the reactions they’ve faced after going public. Drew Thompson and Phil Coppage join the conversation to discuss money and boundaries in their marriages. Charlotte Cowles (Hidden ways people are making extra money) Nicole Howard (Secretly sold her breast milk online)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.



