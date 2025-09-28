"Tamron Hall" Guests List: Mo'Nique, Mondo Guerra and More to Appear Week of September 29th

This week explores themes of Social Media Debates, Church Justice, Viral Medical Stories and more.

What’s Happening:

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 29-October 3

Monday, September 29 - Exclusive: Mo’Nique Daytime Exclusive : Mo’Nique (weight-loss journey; launch of Mo’Niques Movement; the emotional moment with her husband that changed it all) Sister Pat Farrell (powerlifting nun who can lift more than her weight) and Joe Cicero (Creating a safe, supportive and inclusive space in the gym)

Tuesday, September 30 - Social Media Debates – WWYD? Trending viral debates dividing opinions on social media with Nick Leighton and Leah Bonnema ( “Were You Raised By Wolves? ) If your significant other demanded you share your location, would you? Holiday decorations up all year-round? What about feeding a baby a carnivore diet? Brand-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, October 1 - F around and Find Out Andrea Mata ( The No. 2 Parenting Book ; Gentle parenting isn’t working) Tina Midkiff (Educator and daycare owner; difficulties and tantrums she sees on a daily basis and blames gentle parenting for it) Astellas talks about Veozah with Dr. Jennifer Ashton (Board-certified OB-GYN).

Thursday, October 2 - Church Justice Vickie Winans and Marvin Winans Jr. ( Church Justice with Vickie Winans ) Helping real churchgoers settle real disputes Pastor who spills the tea on his wife during his sermons Sweet potato pie protest Debating the hottest topics in the church Performance by Vickie Winans

Friday, October 3 - Behind the Headlines: Viral Medical Stories Break down the biggest medical headlines taking over social media feeds Is brain rot real? “AI death clock" that says it can predict when one will die Much more Mondo Guerra ( Project Runway ) joins forces with Gilead Sciences to debut a bold, new fashion collection inspired by real stories of people living with the rare autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).



