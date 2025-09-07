"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Todd Bridges, Jonathan Major and More to Appear Week of September 8th

Season 7 kicks off with Daytime Exclusives featuring Lindsey and Tim Pierce and Heather Lane and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show's special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 8-12

Monday, September 8 - I Know What You Did This Summer Season 7 premiere! Zoë Lister (The voice behind the mega viral “Jet2holiday" sound of the summer) Jaime Ray Newman and Katie Lowes ( The Hunting Wives ) Performance from Omarion Giveaways for the Tam Fam

Tuesday, September 9 - Ripped From the Headlines Daytime Exclusive: Todd Bridges speaks out about the questions he has about the death of his former co-star Gary Coleman. He also opens up about their complicated relationship, the pressures of child stardom, and life today. Daytime Exclusive: Heather Lane (How she solved her sister’s murder after a nine-day search)

Wednesday, September 10 - The World’s Oldest Baby Daytime Exclusive : Lindsey and Tim Pierce (Parents of the “world’s oldest baby" — born from a more than 30-year-old embryo) Beth Button and Linda Archerd (Helping the Pierces’ dreams come true) Dr. John Gordon (Fertility specialist) and Sarah Coe Atkinson (Embryologist) Tamisha English (Share her journey about embryo adoption)

Thursday, September 11 Exclusive : Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors (Candid conversation with the newlywed couple about their much-talked-about romance, wedding, and the story behind their new fitness brand) Lauren and Cameron Hamilton (Exclusive look inside their fertility journey and as they are expecting their first child; Love is Blind )

Friday, September 12 - Is Body Positivity Dead? Tess Holliday (Top plus-size model) Maui Bigelow (Influencer) Annie Joy Williams (Writer) Mara Gordon (Body-positive doctor) Danny Cahill ( The Biggest Loser winner) Phaith Montoya (Anti-diet-culture influencer)



