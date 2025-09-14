"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Claressa Shields, The Chrisleys and More to Appear Week of September 15th

Plus Malcolm Jamal Warner's mom, Pamela, gives a daytime exclusive interview; Charity Lawson performs, and the show celebrates Tamron's 55th birthday!

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 15-19

Monday, September 15 - Claressa Shields & Papoose: “The Greatest Woman Boxer of All Time" Exclusive : Claressa Shields (Life inside and outside of the ring) Papoose (Shields’ partner; the couple join for a joint interview)

Tuesday, September 16 - Tamron’s Birthday Extravaganza Tamron celebrates her 55th birthday with 55 incredible giveaways for the audience at home and in studio Exclusive Performance by Charity Lawson ( America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner) Lisa Gilbert All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, September 17 - Malcolm Jamal Warner’s Mother Speaks Out Daytime Exclusive: Pamela Warner (Opens up about the loss of her son and her mission to continue his legacy) David Kessler (Grief expert; how to process sudden loss)

Thursday, September 18 - The Chrisleys Daytime Exclusive: Todd & Julie Chrisley ( The Chrisleys: Back to Reality ; their time behind bars; challenges of readjusting to life after prison) Chase Chrisley (His arrest and the backlash his family has faced)

Friday, September 19 - Ahead of The Game Jayne Kennedy ( Plain Jayne ; Overcoming the moment that nearly cost her career) Deion Sanders Kiki Iriafen (WNBA star) Honor Smoke (10-year-old wrestler) Ali Krieger (two-time FIFA World Cup champion-turned-sports analyst)



