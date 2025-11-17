Ladies and Gentlemen, "The Beatles Anthology" Disney+ Trailer

Beatles fans have a lot to be thankful for this holiday.

With the remastered and expanded edition of The Beatles Anthology just days away from its Disney+ debut, the streaming service has released a new trailer for the series.

What's Happening:

In case you haven't heard, The Beatles Anthology is headed to Disney+.

Originally produced in the 1990s by the (then) three surviving members of the band, the documentary series shares the history of the group, their music, and their impact, directly from Paul, George, and Ringo.

Now, Apple Corps and Peter Jackson’s Wingnut Films & Park Road Post have teamed up to completely remaster the series and add a ninth episode filled with never-before-seen footage from the creation of the original Anthology project.

Additionally, Giles Martin has also created new audio mixes for the majority of the music featured in the series.

A new trailer for the updated docuseries has just been released along with a poster for the project:

The first three episodes of the nine-part series will premiere on Disney+ on November 26.

Then, episodes four through six will arrive on November 27 followed by the final three episodes (including the brand new one) on November 28.

You can also now presave the fourth installment of The Beatles Anthology album on Spotify and other services ahead of its November 21 release.

This album compiles even more Beatles rarities and demos while adding new mixes of the original Anthology tracks "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love" — both of which utilized John Lennon demo tapes and were fleshed out by the other three Beatles.

These songs are now joined by "Now and Then," which the band originally worked on for the Anthology project but was only made possible in 2023 thanks to new technology that could better separate Lennon's vocal track from his piano playing.

As for Disney+, you can find several Beatles projects on the streaming service, including The Beatles: Get Back, Beatles '64, and the restored version of Let it Be.

My Thoughts:

As a huge Beatles fan, even watching this trailer led me to tear up a bit.

I've seen clips of the series over the years (including the memeable one from Paul below) but have never had a chance to see the full thing.