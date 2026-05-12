Frida Cinema to Screen Cult-Classic "The Black Cauldron"

Fortunately, they're not playing "The Care Bears Movie" on another screen.

The Black Cauldron will be screening (a rare event!) at a historical movie house in Santa Ana, CA later this month.

What's Happening:

The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, California is teaming up with Cinematic Void and The American Cinematheque to bring a special screening - a rare theatrical screening - of an oft overlooked Disney classic, The Black Cauldron.

Originally released in 1985, The Black Cauldron will be screened at the theater on Friday, May 22 at 8:00 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at the official site for $16 per person.

In The Black Cauldron, we follow Taran, and assistant pigkeeper with boyish dreams of becoming a great warrior. However, he has to put the daydreaming aside when his charge, an oracular pig named Hen Wen, is kidnapped by an evil lord known as the Horned King. The villain hopes Hen will show him the way to The Black Cauldron, which has the power to create a giant army of unstoppable soldiers.

Cauldron Controversy: