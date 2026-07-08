ABC's "On The Red Carpet" Spends Some Time with the Creators of "The Doomies"
The interview was shared recently by the ABC News program.
Recently, ABC's On The Red Carpet has sat down with the creators of The Doomies to discuss more about the new animated series.
What's Happening:
- A recent edition of the ABC News program that shines a spotlight on the latest entertainment news, On The Red Carpet, spent some time with the creators of a new animated series that dropped late last month on Disney+.
- On The Red Carpet sits down with Andrès Fernandez and Henry Gifford, creators of the new animated series, The Doomies, and share a bit more about the new show - even calling it "Evil Dead for kids."
- They even discuss how they pulled from local French legends of apparitions and ghosts that they put into the series, and how they were able to turn the series into a large, serialized story.
- Check out their moment in the video below.
- The Doomies stars Max Mittelman as Bobby, Madison Calderon as Romy, Noel Gibson as Kim, Jon Bailey as Doug, and Zehra Fazal as Jenny.
- The series premiered on June 22 on Disney+, produced by Academy Award-nominated studio Xilam Animation for Disney Television Animation and co-created by Andrès Fernandez, Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour), and Henry Gifford. Fernandez directs all 22 episodes, and Xilam’s Marc du Pontavice serves as producer.
- Two new shorts based on the series have also recently debuted on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel Animation platform.
- The Doomies is streaming now on Disney+.
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