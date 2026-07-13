Final Pair of "The Doomies" Shorts Arrive with Creepy Crepes and More Mysterious Creatures
The two new shorts round out the four shorts that were promised when the series debut.
The final set of shorts that were promised from the world of the new Disney+ animated series, The Doomies, have arrived.
What's Happening:
- Another pair of shorts from the world of the new Disney+ animated series, The Doomies has arrived.
- Similar to the first pair of shorts we got from the new show, we head back to the little village of Ouimper and check out the mysterious and paranormal activities that Romy and Bobby are capturing for their vlogs.
- The new shorts tie-in quite well with the new series, as in the full show we follow Romy and Bobby, who have inadvertently opened a portal to evil in an attempt to increase views on their paranormal vlog channel, turning their tranquil coastal town into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom.
- Four shorts have been promised to come from the new series, and the shorts blend seamlessly into the overall series as they are designed and presented as the vlog entries that their channel would post.
- In the first of the new pair, "Creepy Crepe" we join Bobby and Romy as they present a new cooking show, wherein they add a secret ingredient to a special batch of crepes that they are making.
- The ingredient? Just a bit of a living entity that they conjure up from their book of spells that overtakes their delicious food.
- As the possessed food runs amok, attacking Bobby (par for the course for the series), he has no other option other than eating the creepy crepe to put a stop to the madness.
- But does that stop it? Find out in the short below.
- In our next entry, Bobby and Romy recap their adventure investigating the creepy monolith - you know, the one that kind of kick starts the whole series - and are being chased by a mysterious giant thing. This could be why the short is called "What Is That Thing?"
- As Bobby tries to fix his bike to continue their getaway (stopped by a string of ads), Kim shows up and reveals that she used them as bait to summon the creature for her to fight off.
- A battle ensues, all while Bobby continues to work on the bike and Romy keeps us all tuned in.
- Kim eventually succeeds, with the piece of the monolith that awoke whatever this creature was being destroyed.
- But what of Bobby and his bike? Find out in the short below.
- These shorts make the third and fourth from the series, which promised four animated shorts when it debuted back in June. They join the prior two installments, "Doug Unfiltered," and "Ghosted by a Ghost."
- The full series, The Doomies is streaming now on Disney+. You can find all of the shorts in one spot in the extras section for The Doomies on Disney+.
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