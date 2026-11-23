Wait...tell us more about that internship!

A new edition of The Pixar Show has arrived, and with their next movie still a few months away, the show has taken this time to learn more about some of the animators at the studio.

What's Happening:

Recently, another episode of The Pixar Show arrived taking us into the iconic animation studio that brought us recent hits like Toy Story 5 and Hoppers.

While the show typically takes us behind the scenes at the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, with Gatto still months away we're taking a bit of a breather and spending time with some of the animators at the studio.

Other episodes might also showcase some rapid-fire trivia in the Luxo Cafe at the studio, or even showcase a new short done by artists, but this one stays with our hosts and guests - animators Kristen Willsher and Theresa Reyes.

Together they discuss the movies they've worked on, like Soul, Hoppers, Elio, and the Disney+ series, Win or Lose, as well as revealing their favorite movies (and favorite characters) of all time.

The pair also discuss what it's like to have some of the scenes they've animated turn into memes after the film has come out, like Terry ruffling through the files in Soul or a certain face that Riley's Dad makes in Inside Out 2.

Check it all out in the new episode below.