"The Pixar Show" Arrives as New Debut Goes Behind The Scenes of "Hoppers" and Shows Off Other Studio Fun

The only cafe line I'd ever want to be harassed in is the one at Luxo Cafe

In what is hopefully the first entry in a longer webseries, The Pixar Show has arrived and is taking us behind the scenes of the new film from the studio, Hoppers.

What's Happening:

In what appears to be the debut episode of a new webseries from Pixar Animation Studios, an episode of what is called The Pixar Show is taking us on a behind-the-scenes look at their newest film, Hoppers.

The show, hosted by staff from the studio - in this case, animators Cody and Kayla - features a roundtable with some of the artists behind Hoppers, including director Daniel Chong, Story Supervisor Maddie Sharafian, and John Cody Kim, another Story Supervisor.

Together, they share more about the film including the big reveal that the movie was almost about penguins, not beavers. The group shared that it was Pete Docter who advised them, saying "do we really need another movie about Penguins?" before shouting out some love for other animated Penguin favorites.

The series isn't just limited to this podcast-style discussion though. Segments include a cute little cuddlefish who answers some of the questions in the comments, though they are quite advanced for a young cuddlefish to answer.

Additionally, another staff member, Lexi, goes throughout the line at the famed Luxo Cafe on the studio campus during lunch hour, grilling staff members with her own interview and trivia questions as they try and enjoy their downtime. It's all in good fun.

The big draw for fans though, if this continues to be a regular thing, is the exclusive short that is featured in The Pixar Show. This time, we see Lightbulb, a new short from some of the staff at the studio.

You can check out the short, and the rest of the fun antics and behind-the-scenes info in the full episode below.

Hoppers opened in theaters last week, where In the US and Canada, the film brought in $46 million of that with $42 million coming from 40 other territories.

For Pixar originals, this is a pretty huge deal with the film holding the highest original opening since 2017’s Coco ($72.9 million Thanksgiving weekend 5-day total).

Those numbers also beat out all original animated films from other studios since Coco’s release, giving Hoppers an incredible head start to a successful theatrical run. The film also brought in a 76% increase for box office numbers for this weekend last year.