Favorite Lil' Guys and Goodest Boys (and Some Easter Eggs Too) Discussed by "Toy Story 5" Team in Latest Edition of "The Pixar Show"
Another episode just days after the previous one!
Another edition of The Pixar Show has arrived, and this time we're going behind the scenes with the co-director and story lead of Toy Story 5.
What's Happening:
- Pixar's Animation Studio's webseries, The Pixar Show, is back with more fun from Toy Story 5.
- Recently, we saw an episode arrive that featured hosts Cody and Kayla sitting down with the cast of the movie. Today's episode is more of a traditional return to form for the series, departing the press junket and heading back to the round table at the studio.
- In the latest entry, we see hosts Cody and Lexi (who is normally holding impromptu Q&As in the lunch line at the studio) sitting with Toy Story 5 co-director Kenna Harris and story lead Steph Waldo.
- Together they share more from the production of the film, including insight into some of the favorite toys from the movie - to watch and to animate. We also hear about the "short king" philosophy of Buzz Lightyear and some other toys, and how Bullseye is just "the goodest boy" all the time.
- They also, together, partake in various drawing challenges, including one featuring one of the new characters from the film, Pizza with Sunglasses (voiced by Bad Bunny)
- Harris also discusses some easter eggs found throughout the film, including one that is a place rather than a thing, and confirms that there is a character throwing up into a trash can somewhere in the film.
- Those looking for a new short film or Lexi's lunch line interviews though won't find them in this episode, as this one stays largely at the table for the fun discussion.
- Check it all out in the new episode below.
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack returns as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad among another new cast members, including Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as Atlas, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, and others rounding out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.
- To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review.
- Toy Story 5 is now playing in theaters everywhere.
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