A new trailer has arrived for The Symphony of Dance, a documentary following Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and his wife, dancer Hayley Erbert Hough, through a cognitive crisis and her return to performing.

What's Happening:

A trailer has arrived for the new Hulu Original Documentary directed and produced by Emmy winner Jason Bergh, The Symphony of Dance

The new doc offers an intimate look at Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough’s (Dancing with the Stars) journey of recovery and the fight to dance again.

Three months after their wedding, Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Hough face an unimaginable test when Hayley suffers a brain injury while dancing on stage. Facing a long recovery, cognitive setbacks, and no guarantee she will ever dance again, Hayley becomes determined to return to the stage on her own terms. Their story is an intimate portrait of love, ambition, identity, and resilience as a newly married couple navigates fear, uncertainty, and the difficult work of beginning again.

Whether Hayley dances one number or simply walks back onto the stage, the journey becomes about more than performing. It is about reclaiming her life, her agency, and a renewed sense of purpose.

The Symphony of Dance premieres Nov. 23 on Hulu. The doc streams ahead of the season 35 finale of Dancing with the Stars , airing Tuesday, Nov. 24, live on ABC and Disney+ , and streaming next day on Hulu.

Tribeca:

The Symphony of Dance had its premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival back in June, and was screened numerous times throughout the festival.

The response to the documentary at the festival was generally positive, with most calling it emotional, especially for those familiar with the couple from the hit series, Dancing With The Stars.

Other reviews praise how the doc handles the sensitive subject matter with grace, while most say the film works best for those who are familiar with the couple, their relationship, and their dancing careers.

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