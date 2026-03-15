"The View" Guest List: Cast of "Imperfect Women" and More to Appear Week of March 16th

Carly Fiorina and Sara Eissen join the Hot Topics table as co-hosts, and the show also welcomes Ken Burns, Deborah Roberts, Ryan Gosling, and others.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of March 16-20:

Monday, March 16 - Guest co-host Carly Fiorina Ken Burns (The American Revolution)

Tuesday, March 17 - Guest co-host Carly Fiorina Sarah Michelle Gellar (Ready or Not 2: Here I Come)

Wednesday, March 18 - Guest co-host Sara Eisen Deborah Roberts (20/20)

Thursday, March 19 - Guest co-host Sara Eisen Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss and Kate Mara (Imperfect Women)

Friday, March 20 - Guest co-host Sara Eisen Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Project Hail Mary) Lara Spencer (That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.