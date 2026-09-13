"The View" Guest List: Ethan Hawke, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and More to Appear Week of September 14th

Plus, Colin Kaepernick, Key Huy Quan, Clay Aiken, and Kenny Chesney join the show, and the Ladies celebrate Sara Haines' birthday.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of September 14-18:

Monday, September 14 Colin Kaepernick (The Perilous Fight)

Tuesday, September 15 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Lost in Space: 5,000 Facts for Navigating the Universe)

Wednesday, September 16 Ke Huy Quan (Never Say Die: A Memoir)

Thursday, September 17 Ethan Hawke (The Weight) Performance from Clay Aiken (Rewind)

Friday, September 18 The View celebrates Sara Haines’ birthday Kenny Chesney (Silver Sands Marina)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



