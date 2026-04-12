"The View" Guest List: Jim Parsons, Aubrey Plaza, and More to Appear Week of April 13th

Plus, co-host Aylssa Farah Griffin returns, and the stars of "Hacks," Lisa Vanderpump, Blair Underwood, Lena Dunham, John Waters, and Amy Sedaris, join the show.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of April 13-17:

Monday, April 13 Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin returns Lena Dunham (Famesick)

Tuesday, April 14 Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) Sarah Isgur (Last Branch Standing: A Potentially Surprising, Occasionally Witty Journey Inside Today’s Supreme Court)

Wednesday, April 15 Blair Underwood (A Soldier’s Wife) Patricia E. Gillespie (director and producer, #SKYKING)

Thursday, April 16 Aubrey Plaza, John Waters, and Amy Sedaris (Kevin)

Friday, April 17 Jim Parsons (Titaníque) Lisa Vanderpump (Vanderpump Villa)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.