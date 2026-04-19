"The View" Guest List: Taraji P. Henson, Charlize Theron, and More to Appear Week of April 20th

Plus, Ramy Youssef, Cedric The Entertainer, Kate Hudson, Justin Theroux, Taron Egerton, and others join the show.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of April 20-24:

Monday, April 20 Ramy Youssef (In Love)

Tuesday, April 21 Taraji P. Henson and Cedric The Entertainer (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone)

Wednesday, April 22 Charlize Theron (Apex)

Thursday, April 23 Kate Hudson and Justin Theroux (Running Point) Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Good Girl)

Friday, April 24 Taron Egerton (Apex) Kathy Griffin (New Face, New Tour)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.