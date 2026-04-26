"The View: Guest List: Jon Cryer, LeVar Burton, and More to Appear Week of April 27th

The show also welcomes John Legend, Brenda Song, Craig Ferguson, and Yahya Abdu-Marteen II; Alina Habba joins on Wednesday for The Political View.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of April 27-May 1:

Monday, April 27 John Legend (Founder of Loved01)

Tuesday, April 28 Levar Burton (Trivial Pursuit) Brenda Song (Running Point)

Wednesday, April 29 The Political View with Alina Habba (senior adviser to the attorney general) Craig Ferguson (Scrabble)

Thursday, April 30 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Man on Fire)

Friday, May 1 Jon Cryer (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.