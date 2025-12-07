"The View" Guest List: Toni Collette, Kyra Sedgwick, and More to Appear Week of December 8th

The show also welcomes Kevin Bacon, Kate Winslet, Leslie Jones, Ana Gasteyer, Sarah Sherman, and others.

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of December 8-12:

Monday, December 8 Ana Gasteyer (Sugar & Booze: A Holiday Spectacular) 12 Days of Holidays

Tuesday, December 9 Leslie Jones (Leslie Jones: Life Part 2) Performance from Broadway’s & Juliet 12 Days of Holidays

Wednesday, December 10 Kate Winslet, Toni Collette, and Andrea Riseborough (Goodbye June) 12 Days of Holidays

Thursday, December 11 Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon (The Best You Can) Sarah Sherman (Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh; Saturday Night Live) 12 Days of Holidays

Friday, December 12 Charlie Cox (Merv) Lewis Pullman (The Testament of Ann Lee)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.