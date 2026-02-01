"The View" Guest List: Cast Of "GOAT" and More to Appear Week of February 2nd

Plus, the hosts throw a baby shower for Alyssa Farah Griffin, then later in the week get ready for the Super Bowl with their Super Snackdown

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of February 2-6:

Monday, February 2 James Talarico (Democratic primary candidate for the U.S. Senate, Texas)

Tuesday, February 3 The View throws Alyssa Farah Griffin a baby shower with Elizabeth Werner

Wednesday, February 4 Gabrielle Union (GOAT)

Thursday, February 5 Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Finding Your Roots)

Friday, February 6 Caleb McLaughlin (GOAT) Co-hosts are getting ready for the big game with Super Snackdown



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.