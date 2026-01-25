"The View" Guest List: Cast of "Bridgerton," Marc Shaiman, and More to Appear Week of January 26th

The show also welcomes Gov. Josh Shapiro, Spencer Pratt, Star Jones, Jason Biggs, and others.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of January 26-30:

Monday, January 26 Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha (Bridgerton)

Tuesday, January 27 Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) (Where We Keep the Light) Marc Shaiman (Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner)

Wednesday, January 28 Spencer Pratt (The Guy You Loved to Hate)

Thursday, January 29 Star Jones (Divorce Court: Original co-host of The View) Sarah Shahi (Life is Lifey: The A to Z’s of Navigating Life’s Messy Middle; Paradise)

Friday, January 30 Jason Biggs (Untitled Home Invasion Romance) Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.