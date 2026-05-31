"The View" Guest List: Jill Biden, Tessa Thompson, and More to Appear Week of June 1st

Plus, Tessa Thompson, Marlon and Shawn Wayans, and Nicholas Galitzine also join the show; and Kara Swisher sits in as guest co-host on Wednesday and Thursday.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of June 1-5:

Monday, June 1 Tessa Thompson (The Fear of 13)

Tuesday, June 2 Former first lady Jill Biden (View from the East Wing: A Memoir)

Wednesday, June 3 - Guest Host: Kara Swisher Kara Swisher (On with Kara Swisher; Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever) Nicholas Galitzine (Masters of the Universe)

Thursday, June 4 - Guest Host: Kara Swisher Marlon and Shawn Wayans (Scary Movie)

Friday, June 5 Andrew Rannells (Miss You, Love You; 15th anniversary of The Book of Mormon) Performance from the cast of The Book of Mormon



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.