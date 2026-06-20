"The View" Guest List: Kerry Washington, Adam Lambert, and More to Appear Week of June 22nd

The show also welcomes Charlamagne Tha God, Loren LoRosa, Colin Farrell, Kara Young, Danielle Pinnock, and others.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of June 22-26:

Monday, June 22 Charlamagne Tha God and Loren LoRosa (The Breakfast Club)

Tuesday, June 23 Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Regime Change)

Wednesday, June 24 Colin Farrell (Sugar)

Thursday, June 25 Kerry Washington, Kara Young, Danielle Pinnock, and Whitney White (The Whoopi Monologues)

Friday, June 26 Performance from Adam Lambert (ADAM)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



