"The View" Guest List: Amanda Peet, Sen. Cory Booker and More to Appear Week of March 23rd

Abby Huntsman joins the Hot Topics table as co-host this week. The show also welcomes "American Idol" judges, plus Chelsea Handler, Thomas Doherty, and Julianne Nicholson.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of March 23-27:

Monday, March 23 - Guest co-host Abby Huntsman Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) (Stand)

Tuesday, March 24 - Guest co-host Abby Huntsman Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood (American Idol)

Wednesday, March 25 - Guest co-host Abby Huntsman Chelsea Handler (High and Mighty Tour)

Thursday, March 26 - Guest co-host Abby Huntsman Thomas Doherty and Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Friday, March 27 - Guest co-host Abby Huntsman Amanda Peet (Fantasy Life; Your Friends & Neighbors)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.