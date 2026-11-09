"The View" Guest List: LeVar Burton, Rachel Maddow, and More to Appear Week of November 9th

Plus, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Candace Cameron Bure, and Emma Grede join the show, and on Thursday, the ladies celebrate Whoopi's birthday!

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of November 9-13:

Monday, November 9 The Political View with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.) (Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy)

Tuesday, November 10 LeVar Burton (Take My Word for It)

Wednesday, November 11 Rachel Maddow (Department of Fate: The Promise, the Power, and the Collapse of America’s Most Consequential Institution)

Thursday, November 12 The View celebrates Whoopi’s birthday Whoopi’s Favorite Things

Friday, November 13 Candace Cameron Bure (Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test; A Sweet Christmas Anniversary) Emma Grede (Start With Yourself)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



