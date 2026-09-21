"The View" Guest List: Jessica Lange, Chelsea Handler, and More to Appear Week of September 21-25

The show also welcomes Sarah Paulson, Deborah Roberts, Gov. Andy Beshear, and more. Plus, Star Jones and Lisa Ling join the Hot Topic table as guest co-hosts.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of September 21-25:

Monday, September 21 Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) (Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal a Broken Country)

Tuesday, September 22 - Guest Co-host: Star Jones Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: 13)

Wednesday, September 23 - Guest Co-host: Star Jones Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: 13)

Thursday, September 24 - Guest Co-host: Lisa Ling Billie Lourd (American Horror Story: 13; Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story) Chelsea Handler (High and Mighty Tour)

Friday, September 25 Heidi Skolnik (Your GLP-1 Game Plan: What Your Doctor Didn’t Tell You About How to Eat, Move, and Thrive on Weight Loss Medications – With 50 Easy, Nutritious Recipes) Deborah Roberts (20/20)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



