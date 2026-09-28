"The View" Guest List: Cast of "East of Eden" and More to Appear Week of September 28th

The show also welcomes Harry Connick Jr., Kate McKinnon, Donald Faison, Zach Braff, Evan Gershkovic, and Amber Guild.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of September 28-October 2:

Monday, September 28 Kate McKinnon (The Jungle of Carabanana)

Tuesday, September 29 - Guest Co-host: Lisa Ling Evan Gershkovich (This Cursed Beautiful Land: A Russian – American Story)

Wednesday, September 30 - Guest Co-host: Debbie Matenopoulos Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist and Zoe Kazan (East of Eden)

Thursday, October 1 - Guest Co-host: Sherri Shepherd Harry Connick Jr. (Babe: Elaboratio: A Tribute to My Mother) Amber Guild (CEO, Susan G. Komen®)

Friday, October 2 Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Scrubs)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



