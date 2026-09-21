Touchstone and Beyond: "The Good Mother"

Feature Presentation: The Good Mother

Cast of Characters

Diane Keaton as Anna Dunlop

Liam Neeson as Leo Cutter

Jason Robards as W.O. Muth

James Naughton as Brian Dunlop

Elevator Pitch

Anna is starting to put her life back together after her divorce from Brian while having primary custody of her daughter Molly. When she meets Leo, Anna is taken by the handsome stranger, but is cautious about introducing him to her daughter.

As the relationship flourishes, Anna feels safe in bringing Leo into Anna’s life. When her ex-husband Brian makes accusations about Leo hurting Anna, a hearing is arranged and Anna must defend herself and the relationship she has with Leo.



In court, Anna tries to maintain custody but a ruling forces her to restart her life. How can she go on with Leo, when it's the relationship that altered her access to her daughter?



The Orson Welles Award of Brilliance

Diane Keaton and Liam Neeson are really good in the film. They have a chemistry that stands out in the picture, and when they first start dating, a viewer is keenly interested in them being happy. That only happens because Keaton and Neeson are so centered on screen. I have never rooted for Keaton more than in this film.



Jason Robards, no matter the role, no matter the size or importance of his part, is always a fantastic addition to any movie. When he walks onto screen, I am always paying attention.



I do love in the last moments of the voice-over, we hear Diane Keaton say the name of the film in her exposition. That’s a small joy I get from any movie.

The Alan Smithee Award of Anonymity

This is a movie about divorce, custody issues, starting a new relationship, family trauma, overbearing grandparents, the death of a beloved aunt many years ago, sexual awareness, potential molestation where Liam Neeson exposes himself to a child and is somehow not a bad guy, relationship boundaries, the roles husbands and wives play in a marriage, and courage, just to name a few. This is a movie so overstuffed with themes that it is literally a miniseries within the small time frame of less than two hours.

The way the sexual awareness topic is introduced and then the possibility of molestation is tiptoed around is awkward, if not ridiculous. It seems like there is much to the story that was either cut, or changed during the editing of the movie.

Production Team

Directed by Leonard Nimoy

Leonard Nimoy Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Silver Screen Partners IV

Touchstone Pictures / Silver Screen Partners IV Written by Michael Bortman / Sue Miller

Michael Bortman / Sue Miller Release Date: November 4, 1988

November 4, 1988 Budget: $14 million

$14 million Domestic Box Office Gross: $4,764,606

I Know Their Name

Blink and you will miss the small screen time by Charles Kimbrough as Uncle Orrie. Fans of Murphy Brown will spot the actor who played Jim Dial anywhere, and thanks to Kimbrough’s legendary role, even in The Good Mother, viewers will stand up and say “That’s Jim Dial.”

Deep Dive Behind the Scenes

The movie is based on the book by Sue Miller.

Matt Damon appears as an extra in the movie. It was his first film.

Katey Sagal plays Anna’s friend Ursula.

The movie was an abysmal failure at the box office. It only grossed $1.8 million its opening weekend.

Neeson would also play an artist in the Hollywood Pictures drama, Before and After.

Legendary film critic Roger Ebert wrote that this is, “One of the most confused and conflicted serious movies in a long time.” He rated the film with a one star mark.

Bill’s Spicy Take

A movie that has a plot line of a man exposing himself to a child, and is not prosecuted for his actions, is not a good film.

Oscar Thoughts

(These rankings are awarded based on my love for Hitchcock films)

{Frenzy Award-Skip this Film, Torn Curtain Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, For the Birds-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Rear Window Award- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen because this film is cinema.}

The Good Mother is not a good film. Despite having great performances from two incredible lead actors, the script is terrible, the focus of the story is lost and the ending is something that seems silly. I question Anna’s intelligence based on how she handled things with Leo.

Skip this movie that’s why The Good Mother gets my Frenzy Award.

Coming Attractions

Touchstone and Beyond will return in two weeks with a review of the best and worst films of the last year of watching.



