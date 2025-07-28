Touchstone and Beyond: "Kundun"

Marquee Attraction: Kundun

Release Date: January 16, 1998

Budget: $28 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $5,684,789

Plot Synopsis

The story of the fourteen Dalai Lama begins at the age of two and follows as the young boy is discovered as the next spiritual leader of Tibet. His journey from childhood to adulthood sees the young boy become the symbol of his country and people while also learning to grow into the role that he has been given.

As the years pass, the young boy becomes a man, who sees World War II erupt, the atomic bomb, and eventually invasion by the Chinese in Tibet.

Trying to practice what he preaches with non-violence, it becomes apparent to the Dalai Lama, and his advisors, that China wants to subjugate Tibet and its people, which means that the Dalai Lama is a threat to that control.

Bombings and battles take place, and soon the Dalai Lama’s only way to save Tibet is not from within the borders of the nation, but by fleeing it. It is not easy, the road is dangerous and filled with trials, but the Dalai Lama must survive so that his people can survive, even if it is in another country.

Standing Ovation

Roger Deakins’ cinematography is incredible. It brings another element to the film that enhances the actions and choices of the characters but also enables the viewers to see the world of Tibet in another realm. It’s a personal experience thanks to Deakins and his wizardly ways with the camera.

Martin Scorsese shows that he is a brilliant filmmaker who could tackle any subject and bring to life an incredibly emotional personal film. This is one of his best films from the late 1990’s. I would rank it above many other Scorsese masterpieces.

The cast was brilliant. Everyone from the kids to the adults brought a great story together.

Time for the Hook

The erasure of the film is ridiculous. It’s time that Disney supports this movie.

Did You Know?

The film was initially released on limited screens, (Disney only permitted two screens) and on its initial opening weekend, it grossed over seventy thousand dollars.

The movie was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, and Best Music.

Roger Deakins would also be nominated for his work from the American Society of Cinematographers and would win the National Society of Film Critics Award, New York Film Critics Circle, and Boston Society of Film Critics award for his work.

The movie was only nominated for one Golden Globe, Best Original Score.

Philip Glass would win Best Original Score from the Las Vegas Film Critics Association and Los Angeles Films Critics award.

Martin Scorsese would only win the Truly Moving Picture Award from Heartland Film.

The Dalai Lama and his family were portrayed by real-life relatives. The adult Dalai Lama was played by his grandnephew, Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong.

When the movie was released, Scorsese, Mathison, and her then husband Harrison Ford were banned from entering Tibet because China was that upset about the film.

When the film was shot, the Chinese government was very angry at the depiction of Mao, and the invasion of Tibet. To not anger the Chinese authorities, Disney buried the release of the film, (that explains the abysmal box office) and would often over price the film for home release to ensure that the film did not get a wide release.

Martin Scorsese has not been happy with how the film was released or treated by Disney.

To keep the attention of the kids on the set, Scorsese reportedly had a clown house built around the camera to keep their attention where it needed to be.

Martin Scorsese was celebrating his eighth birthday when the 14th Dalai Lama took his position as the head of Tibet. The date was November 17, 1950.

Kundun, which the Dalai Lama is referred to often, means the presence.

Best Quotable Line

From the adult Dalai Lama, “They have taken away our silence." Such a powerful line that says so much about the ability of the majority to silence the minority.

Bill’s Hot Take

Disney should have had the guts to release this film properly. Why did they greenlight it if they weren’t willing to take the pressure from China.

Casting Call

Tenzin Thuthob Tsarong as Dalai Lama (Adult)

Gyurme Tethong as Dalai Lama (Age 12)

Tulku Jamyang Kunga Tenzin as Dalai Lama (Age 5)

Production Team:

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / De Fina-Cappa / Dune Films

Written by Melissa Mathison

My Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Lifeboat Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, Commuter Comforter-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Jaw Dropper- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Rosebud Award- This Film is Cinema.}

Kundun gets the Rosebud Award. This is cinema at its best, telling a complicated story of history with grace and humility, while also allowing the camera work of one of the great cinematographers to fill the spaces of the narrative with incredible shots of the land, people, and moments of time.

Martin Scorsese should be commended, should have won multiple awards for his work on the film, and this film should have got the best possible release, because it is a form of art that is compelling, beautiful, and mesmerizing.

You will not find the movie on Disney+, but if you can, take the time and watch Kundun.

Coming Soon

Next week, a look back at Anthony Hopkins losing it in the jungle in Instinct.